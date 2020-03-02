Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Keeping up the hits
MacDermid is leading Kings defensemen in hits per game, delivering 2.3 per contest in the 41 games he's played.
MacDermid is a great physical presence to have on your reality team, but for fantasy purposes, he's not really going to move the needle unless your league rewards hits. If your league is all offense, you'll get no value from him, as he has just three points in 2020.
