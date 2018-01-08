MacDermid had two penalty minutes and five hits in 4-3 defeat to Nashville on Sunday.

MacDermid has been quiet on the scoresheet as of late, only recording one assist since the month of December commenced. The 23-year-old has notched four points (one goal, three assists) in 32 games in 2017-18 and has been appearing on the second defensive pairing in recent games, but it seems unlikely we'll see an increase in MacDermid's point production if he keeps averaging a mere 11:27 of ice time.