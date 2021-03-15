MacDermid scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

MacDermid picked up just his second goal and fourth point in 16 games with his third-period tally. The 26-year-old blueliner has added 12 shots on net, 25 hits, 21 blocked shots and 14 PIM in a limited role. MacDermid is likely to stay in the lineup while Olli Maatta is in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.