Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Not traveling to Phoenix
MacDermid (upper body) will not travel to Phoenix for Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, LA Kings' Insider Jon Rosen reports.
The extent of the injury remains relatively unknown other than it was an upper body injury that knocked MacDermid out of Monday's loss to the Flames. His next chance to take the ice will come Friday against the Ducks.
More News
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Suffers upper body injury•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: First point of season•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Added to NHL roster•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Placed on waivers•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Inks two-way deal with Los Angeles•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Commands qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...