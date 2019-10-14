Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Out Sunday
MacDermid (undisclosed) will miss Sunday's game against Vegas, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
MacDermid has now missed three straight games after getting into a brawl with Milan Lucic so it seems that his injury could be related to that. He's still considered day-to-day for the time being.
