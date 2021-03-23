MacDermid's lone contribution to the stat sheet was a first period fight in a 2-1 loss to San Jose on Monday.

With only 10:29 of ice time in the loss, MacDermid just doesn't get enough time to really make himself a contributor in fantasy formats. He picked up no hits or blocked shots in this game, so unless your league counts PIMs, this game didn't help anything. In most cases, that'll be the norm for MacDermid, giving him very limited value.