Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Placed on waivers
MacDermid was put on waivers by the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
MacDermid split time between Los Angeles and AHL Ontario last season, scoring two goals and 10 points in 66 games between the AHL and NHL levels. The 24-year-old will likely be sent back to the Ontario Reign when he clears waivers and should only see NHL playing time as an injury replacement.
