Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Playing against Coyotes
MacDermid (upper body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Arizona, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
MacDermid saw action in just 11 games for the Kings last year in which he tallied one assist, five shots and 26 hits while averaging 9:21 of ice time. The blueliner is far from a lock for the 23-man roster and could find himself in the minors to start the 2019-20 campaign in favor of Mikey Anderson and Matt Roy.
