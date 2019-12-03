MacDermid scored a goal on three shots and added two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

MacDermid's goal brought the Kings within one late in the second period, but they weren't able to tie it. MacDermid now has three points, 28 hits and 22 shots on goal in 14 appearances this season. While it's likely the 25-year-old sets a new personal best in points, it probably won't be enough to interest fantasy owners.