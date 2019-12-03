Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Pockets second goal
MacDermid scored a goal on three shots and added two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
MacDermid's goal brought the Kings within one late in the second period, but they weren't able to tie it. MacDermid now has three points, 28 hits and 22 shots on goal in 14 appearances this season. While it's likely the 25-year-old sets a new personal best in points, it probably won't be enough to interest fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.