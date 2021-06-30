MacDermid and the Kings had a tough time in the West Division, as the gritty forward posted a minus-14 in just 28 games.

MacDermid had to miss games because of COVID protocols and never really got going in 2020-21, as his side struggled to prevent goals throughout the year. His value on offense is virtually nonexistent, so unless your league counts hits, there really isn't any reason to look his way in 2021-22, even with him in a contract year.