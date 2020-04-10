Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Re-ups with club
MacDermid agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension with Los Angeles on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
MacDermid logged a career-high 45 games for the Kings this season in which he generated three goals, five helpers and 51 shots while averaging 13:43 of ice time. The 25-year-old's new deal will likely see him cemented on the 23-man roster next season and will set him up well to push for the 20-point threshold.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.