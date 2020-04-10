MacDermid agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension with Los Angeles on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

MacDermid logged a career-high 45 games for the Kings this season in which he generated three goals, five helpers and 51 shots while averaging 13:43 of ice time. The 25-year-old's new deal will likely see him cemented on the 23-man roster next season and will set him up well to push for the 20-point threshold.