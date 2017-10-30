Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Records three hits
MacDermid was held pointless in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory over Boston, but still recorded three hits and blocked on shot.
After spending last season in the AHL notching 20 points in 58 games, the 23-year-old has been bouncing from being a healthy scratch and the third defensive pairing so far this season. Even if the undrafted defenseman is able to lock consistent playing time, it's unlikely he'll crack above the 10 to 20 point range -- MacDermid is more known for providing a physical, tough presence at the blue line, than generating offensive opportunities.
