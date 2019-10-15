MacDermnid (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against Carolina, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

MacDermid will miss a fourth straight game Tuesday and remains without a timetable for his return to action. Either way, he's only picked up four points in 46 appearances over the past three seasons, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability. The 25-year-old can be considered out indefinitely until the Kings provide an update on his status.