Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Returns, spends time in sin bin
MacDermid (undisclosed) had four PIM in 11:41 during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
MacDermid's only two appearances this season have come against the Flames, and he's racked up 11 PIM in that span. The defender doesn't do much of anything else, with only four points 47 career NHL games over parts of three seasons.
