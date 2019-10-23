MacDermid scored a goal on four shots and accrued two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

On a rebound, MacDermid flung the puck at the net, and video review confirmed that Connor Hellebuyck was unable to kick it out before it crossed the line. It's only the second goal in MacDermid's career, as well as his first point of the season. He's added 13 PIM and three hits in three appearances.