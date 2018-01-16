MacDermid was demoted to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.

MacDemid had been with the Kings since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, but had served as a healthy scratch several times. The 23-year-old's production was sparse across the board, as he managed four points, 19 shots on goal, and a minus-4 rating while averaging 11:36 of ice time as a bottom of the depth chart defenseman. Some time spent with the minor league organization could be of some real benefit to the rookie.