Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Sent down to minors
MacDermid was demoted to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
MacDemid had been with the Kings since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, but had served as a healthy scratch several times. The 23-year-old's production was sparse across the board, as he managed four points, 19 shots on goal, and a minus-4 rating while averaging 11:36 of ice time as a bottom of the depth chart defenseman. Some time spent with the minor league organization could be of some real benefit to the rookie.
