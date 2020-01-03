Play

The league suspended MacDermid on Friday for the Kings' next two games.

MacDermid's suspension stems from an illegal check to the head of Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov on Tuesday and the league's player safety department has apparently found it violent enough to warrant two games in the press box. He will thus sit out Saturday against Nashville and Monday versus Columbus before being eligible to rejoin the action Wednesday when the Stars roll into Los Angeles.

