Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Suspended two games
The league suspended MacDermid on Friday for the Kings' next two games.
MacDermid's suspension stems from an illegal check to the head of Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov on Tuesday and the league's player safety department has apparently found it violent enough to warrant two games in the press box. He will thus sit out Saturday against Nashville and Monday versus Columbus before being eligible to rejoin the action Wednesday when the Stars roll into Los Angeles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.