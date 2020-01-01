Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Will have hearing with league
MacDermid will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for his illegal check to the head of Flyers' defenseman Ivan Provorov.
MacDermid doesn't have repeat offender status, and he wasn't called for a penalty on the play. However, it sounds like he'll be facing a suspension for this collision, but the verdict won't be handed down until Friday, ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Predators. MacDermid has occasionally served as a healthy scratch this year, so his possible absence shouldn't shake up the team's dynamic.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.