MacDermid will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for his illegal check to the head of Flyers' defenseman Ivan Provorov.

MacDermid doesn't have repeat offender status, and he wasn't called for a penalty on the play. However, it sounds like he'll be facing a suspension for this collision, but the verdict won't be handed down until Friday, ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Predators. MacDermid has occasionally served as a healthy scratch this year, so his possible absence shouldn't shake up the team's dynamic.