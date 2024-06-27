Burroughs was acquired by the Kings from the Sharks on Thursday in exchange for Carl Grundstrom.

Burroughs had two goals, eight points, 71 PIM, 233 hits and 134 blocks in 73 contests with San Jose in 2023-24. He has two seasons remaining on his three-year, $3.3 million contract. Although the 28-year-old won't make much of an offensive impact with LA, the gritty blueliner figures to plug in nicely on the Kings' third pairing. While his minus-42 rating was the fifth worst in the league, the move to LA should have a massive positive impact on him in that category.