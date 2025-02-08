Burroughs was scratched for the eighth straight game in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Burroughs played regularly when the Kings deployed seven defensemen for a couple of months. The return of Drew Doughty from an ankle injury and the return to a six-blueliner formation have combined to pinch both Burroughs and Andreas Englund out of the lineup, even in the absence of Mikey Anderson (finger). The Kings currently have nine defensemen on the roster, and when they get to full health, Burroughs or Englund could be at risk of landing on waivers. Burroughs is stuck on two assists with 34 hits and 31 PIM over 26 outings this season.