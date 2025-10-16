Burroughs (upper body) practiced in a non-contact sweater Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Burroughs isn't expected back until late October due to his upper-body injury, but his return to the ice certainly marks a step in the right direction. Even once given the all-clear, the blueliner will be hard-pressed to get into the lineup and figures to serve primarily as the seventh defenseman for the Kings.