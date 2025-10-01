Burroughs won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Mammoth due to an undisclosed injury, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

The reason for Burroughs' departure was not revealed at the time of the announcement. The 30-year-old defenseman is not a lock for the Kings' roster, though if the injury is bad enough, he could end up on injured reserve rather than on waivers. Burroughs can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's rematch with the Mammoth.