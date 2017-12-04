Kings' Kyle Clifford: Being eased back into fold
Clifford (upper body) will begin practicing at some point in the coming week, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Now approaching two full months on the sidelines, Clifford has finally received some positive news. The report also indicates that the bottom-six forward is without a timetable for his return to game action, so it's safe to assume that practices will initially serve as a testing ground to see how Clifford's body reacts to the rigors of NHL hockey. Expect additional updates on Clifford's progress to be given when available.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...