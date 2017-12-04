Clifford (upper body) will begin practicing at some point in the coming week, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Now approaching two full months on the sidelines, Clifford has finally received some positive news. The report also indicates that the bottom-six forward is without a timetable for his return to game action, so it's safe to assume that practices will initially serve as a testing ground to see how Clifford's body reacts to the rigors of NHL hockey. Expect additional updates on Clifford's progress to be given when available.