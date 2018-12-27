Clifford (upper body) will rejoin the lineup versus Arizona on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Clifford missed the last seven games as a result of his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was starting to heat up with two goals in his previous four outings. For now, the winger is poised to slot into a bottom-six role, but that could certainly change once he gets his legs back under him.