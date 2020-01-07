Clifford had an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Clifford helped out on linemate Trevor Lewis' tally in the third period, which cut the deficit to one goal. In 43 games this season, Clifford has 12 points, 68 shots on goal, 65 hits and 43 PIM. Despite the gritty play, he's not likely productive enough for most fantasy owners.