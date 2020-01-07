Kings' Kyle Clifford: Contributes assist
Clifford had an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Clifford helped out on linemate Trevor Lewis' tally in the third period, which cut the deficit to one goal. In 43 games this season, Clifford has 12 points, 68 shots on goal, 65 hits and 43 PIM. Despite the gritty play, he's not likely productive enough for most fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.