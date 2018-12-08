Kings' Kyle Clifford: Departs with upper-body injury
Clifford (upper body) is out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus the Golden Knights, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Clifford took a nasty open-ice hit on Saturday, appearing to take a shot to the head as part of it. The team is calling it an upper-body injury, and the 27-year-old will not return as a result. Expect Clifford to be re-evaluated in the coming days with LA's next game coming Monday against Detroit. At best, consider him questionable for that contest.
