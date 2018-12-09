Clifford (upper body) did not accompany his team to Detroit following the team's win on Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Clifford suffered a nasty blow to the head on a hard hit in open ice and was forced to leave Saturday's contest. Already ruled out for Monday, expect the 27-year-old to be out longer than just a single game. The team did not provide a timeline for Clifford but he does have a history with concussions, having suffered one back in 2012. It's yet another injury for an already depleted roster to have to contend with.