Kings' Kyle Clifford: Done for night with upper-body injury
Clifford will not return to Wednesday's game against Calgary due to an upper-body injury, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.
Odland surmised that it's a shoulder issue, but the team didn't release any details beyond an upper-body issue. His next opportunity to rejoin the action arrives Saturday against the Sabres.
