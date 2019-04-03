Kings' Kyle Clifford: Earns Gordie Howe hat trick
Clifford did it all with a goal, an assist, and 17 PIM in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Clifford dropped the mitts with Lawson Crouse early in the first period to get the fight out of the way, adding an instigator minor and misconduct in the process. Then, he tied the game with his goal with only 0.2 seconds remaining in the second period before assisting on Trevor Lewis' third-period game-winner. Clifford has 20 points for the first time in his career, as well as 86 PIM and 111 hits in 70 appearances this season.
