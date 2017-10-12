Clifford went to the locker room after taking a hit from the Flames' Michael Stone, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The exact nature of the injury remains unclear, but the winger was unable to immediately return to the ice. The bottom-six forward tallied saw just 5:21 of ice time and recorded two shots on goal before leaving. If he's unable to rejoin the action, his next opportunity to play comes Saturday against the Sabres.