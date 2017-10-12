Clifford has been deemed week-to-week after suffering an upper-body injury Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

While the team provided some information, Clifford's status remains murky. Clifford is playing his eighth season for the Kings, and over that time he has developed into an important piece of the team despite never scoring more than seven goals or 15 points. Unless you find yourself in a deep league that puts a premium on penalty minutes and hits, Clifford won't be missed during his absence.