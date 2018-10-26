Clifford has been fined $4,301.08, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for kneeing Minnesota's Jordan Greenway during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Wild, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Luckily for Clifford and the Kings, the 27-year-old winger was able to avoid a suspension for his questionable hit on Greenway. He'll slot into his usual bottom-six role when LA faces the Rangers on Sunday.