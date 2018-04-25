Clifford went scoreless while averaging just 8:45 of ice time per contest in the Kings first-round sweep by the Golden Knights.

Clifford isn't known for his offensive production, so the fact that he was held scoreless during the Kings' brief postseason run doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 27-year-old winger's complete lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a viable option in all fantasy formats that don't heavily reward hits and PIM, so most owners don't need to have Clifford on their radars heading into next season's drafts.