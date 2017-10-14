Play

Clifford has been moved to injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 11.

With the hard-hitting winger considered week-to-week, the Kings activated defenseman Alec Martinez (lower body) from IR and put Clifford in that spot. We wouldn't expect many fantasy owners to notice his absence, as he's never cleared 15 points in a single season.

