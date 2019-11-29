Clifford had just two points and six penalty minutes in November entering the final two days of the month.

Unless your league rewards PIMs, Clifford has little fantasy value, so when he's not going to the box, his value is virtually nonexistent. Last year was a career high in points for the wing, and he still managed just 21 points in the campaign. He's never reached double digits in either points or assists in any other season, and this year appears that it will be no different. He can be safely ignored in almost all leagues.