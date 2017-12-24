Kings' Kyle Clifford: Lands on IR
Clifford (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 16, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Clifford missed significant time earlier due to an upper-body injury earlier this season, and it's unclear if this is related since he was healthy for less than a week before being relegated to the bench. Either way, he'll benefit as the league takes a few days off over Christmas time and will be eligible to return Thursday, Dec. 28.
