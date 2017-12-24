Clifford (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 16, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Clifford missed significant time earlier due to an upper-body injury earlier this season, and it's unclear if this is related since he was healthy for less than a week before being relegated to the bench. Either way, he'll benefit as the league takes a few days off over Christmas time and will be eligible to return Thursday, Dec. 28.