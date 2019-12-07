Kings' Kyle Clifford: Late scratch Friday
Clifford will not play in Friday's game versus the Oilers due to an illness, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Clifford was a late scratch before Friday's game. Matt Luff enters the lineup in a fourth-line role to cover for Clifford's absence. The Kings complete a back-to-back in Calgary on Saturday -- Clifford would need a quick turnaround to be ready to go for that contest.
