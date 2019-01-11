Kings' Kyle Clifford: Matches career high in goals
Clifford reached seven goals in a season for the third time with his early marker, but his team fell short in a 4-1 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.
The fact that seven goals is a career high for Clifford tells you about all you need to know about him: he's in your lineup if your league counts hitting and penalty minutes, and he's not at all useful otherwise. As he had no hits and no PIMs, this performance didn't provide much help to fantasy owners.
