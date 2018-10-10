Clifford hasn't found his way to the sin bin or posted anything positive on the stat sheet this season, failing to score through two games.

Clifford normally averages one penalty minute a game, but when you don't contribute on the stat sheet in other ways, that's not enough to justify a roster spot. Clifford has never topped 15 points in a season, and this year doesn't look like it will change that. There isn't really a reason to have Clifford on your radar right now.