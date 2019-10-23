Kings' Kyle Clifford: On scoresheet with helper
Clifford notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
The fourth-line winger had gone four games without a point prior to Tuesday's assist. Clifford has four points and 19 shots on goal in nine appearances this season, chipping in with a little secondary scoring as he looks to prove his career-high 21 points last season was not a fluke.
