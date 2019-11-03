Kings' Kyle Clifford: Opens scoring Saturday
Clifford scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Clifford's points this season have been few and far between, as he snapped his second four-game drought with the goal Saturday. The 28-year-old has five points in 14 contests this year, as well as 11 PIM, 18 hits and 26 shots on goal while playing on the fourth line.
