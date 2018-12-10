Clifford (upper body) won't travel with the Kings on their upcoming four-game road trip, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

It was already known that Clifford was out Monday against the Red Wings, but this news extends his timeline to return. The sense is that the 27-year-old is dealing with a potential concussion, and he has a history of concussions, which is concerning. His next chance to return is next Tuesday against the Jets.