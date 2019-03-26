Kings' Kyle Clifford: Plucks apple
Clifford registered an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
The helper gives Clifford points in consecutive games and 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 65 outings this season. He also has 106 hits and 100 shots this year, and may have some value in particularly deep formats while deployed as a bottom-six forward.
