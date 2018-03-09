Clifford posted a goal and four penalty minutes in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Clifford would likely be in the midst of a career year if he had not missed 28 games with an upper-body injury earlier in the season. The 27-year-old winger has managed five goals and eight points in 35 games but has chipped in 81 hits during that time, so he may have some fantasy value in deep leagues where the physical nature of his play is rewarded.