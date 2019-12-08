Kings' Kyle Clifford: Pugnacious in return
Clifford (illness) racked up 15 PIM, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Clifford missed one game with the illness. In the second period, the 28-year-old came to the defense of teammate Nikolai Prokhorkin after the latter was crushed by the Flames' Zac Rinaldo. Clifford and Rinaldo dropped the minutes during a TV timeout, leading to both players picking up fighting majors and game misconducts. Clifford remains at seven points and now has 34 PIM in 30 appearances this season.
