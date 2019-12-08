Play

Clifford (illness) racked up 15 PIM, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Clifford missed one game with the illness. In the second period, the 28-year-old came to the defense of teammate Nikolai Prokhorkin after the latter was crushed by the Flames' Zac Rinaldo. Clifford and Rinaldo dropped the minutes during a TV timeout, leading to both players picking up fighting majors and game misconducts. Clifford remains at seven points and now has 34 PIM in 30 appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories