Kings' Kyle Clifford: Rare productive night
Clifford picked up two assists in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.
He helped set up both of Austin Wagner's tallies, as the Kings' fourth line generated some surprising offense. Clifford has only seven goals and 11 points in 46 games, however, and the 28-year-old grinder has never recorded more than 15 points in an NHL season, giving him little fantasy potential.
