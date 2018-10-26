Kings' Kyle Clifford: Scores against Wild
Clifford registered the Kings only goal of Thursday's 4-1 defeat to Minnesota.
Clifford used his speed to pick off an attempted pass by the Wild and then rifled the puck past netminder Devan Dubnyk. The tally was the first point of the 2018-19 campaign for the winger, although his limited production shouldn't come as a shock considering he is logging a mere 8:39 of ice time per game -- nearly two minutes fewer than his 2017-18 average (10:33).
