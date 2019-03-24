Kings' Kyle Clifford: Scores first career power-play goal
Clifford found twine on the power play and added three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.
Clifford's tally gave him 15 points in 64 contests, matching his career high from 2014-15. It's the first time he's scored on the man advantage in his nine-year career, which is no surprise given he's only averaged five seconds of power-play time per game this season. Clifford fairly reliably registers a point total in the low teens -- he's a decent fourth liner but not much more than that.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...