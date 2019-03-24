Clifford found twine on the power play and added three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Clifford's tally gave him 15 points in 64 contests, matching his career high from 2014-15. It's the first time he's scored on the man advantage in his nine-year career, which is no surprise given he's only averaged five seconds of power-play time per game this season. Clifford fairly reliably registers a point total in the low teens -- he's a decent fourth liner but not much more than that.