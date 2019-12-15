Kings' Kyle Clifford: Scores fourth goal
Clifford scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM with four hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.
Clifford's goal, his fourth of the year, was his first point in the last seven games. The third-period tally brought the Kings to within a goal with five minutes left in regulation and set the stage for Michael Amadio's game-tying goal 83 seconds letter. Clifford has eight points in 33 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.