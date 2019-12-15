Clifford scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM with four hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Clifford's goal, his fourth of the year, was his first point in the last seven games. The third-period tally brought the Kings to within a goal with five minutes left in regulation and set the stage for Michael Amadio's game-tying goal 83 seconds letter. Clifford has eight points in 33 games.