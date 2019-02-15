Kings' Kyle Clifford: Sets up another two goals
Clifford earned two assists for the second straight game, as his team took a 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Thursday.
Where exactly did this come from? After scoring eight points in 44 games, Clifford now has five in three contests. He's not suddenly morphing into a productive fantasy asset, and his value is limited to daily leagues if you're in need of a cheap dart to fill out a lineup. Even if he's hot, he's still not a great play in fantasy based on his long history as a defense-first player.
